Dec 15 (Reuters) - Jtekt Corp

* Says 32.6 million shares of Fuji Kiko Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by the co, at the price of 740 yen per share, during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14

* Says it will raise voting power in Fuji Kiko Co Ltd to 95 percent, up from 33.5 percent, after transaction

* Payment date on Dec. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/V511Pj

