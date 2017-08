BRIEF-Jubii Europe says court of appeal dismisses lawsuit against Telia Company AB

June 29 (Reuters) - JUBII EUROPE NV

* SVEA COURT OF APPEAL DISMISSES LAWSUIT AGAINST TELIA COMPANY AB

* APPEAL COURT ORDERED YARPS NETWORK SERVICES TO REIMBURSE TELIA COMPANY FOR LEGAL COSTS IN DISTRICT COURT IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT SEK 14.3 MILLION PLUS INTEREST

* ‍SVEA COURT OF APPEAL ORDERED YARPS NETWORK SERVICES TO REIMBURSE TELIA FOR ITS LEGAL COSTS IN APPEAL COURT IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT SEK 5.5 MILLION PLUS INTEREST​

* YARPS NETWORK SERVICES AB WILL DECIDE ON IF YARPS NETWORK SERVICES WILL APPEAL ANY PART OF JUDGEMENT