FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

Joshua Franklin

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Julius Baer CEO says there isn’t much of a discussion about us shifting operations out of UK

* Julius Baer CEO says expects to see seasonal slowdown in July in Europe

* Julius Baer CEO says KAIROS IPO is something we’re looking at ongoing basis, won’t be in 2017

* Julius Baer cfo says have ability to do relatively small m&a, if no opportunities in the m&a we would decide on capital returns but that’s still too early

* Julius Baer CEO says transition phase of assets outflows from tax regularization should be done in 2019

* Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

* Julius baer ceo says did look at certain acquisitions but it has to be something that really adds something to the group and is more transformational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.