12 days ago
July 25, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Juniper Networks preliminary Q2 earnings per share $0.47

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc

* Juniper Networks reports preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.309 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juniper Networks reports preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Juniper Networks Inc says expects revenue growth for 2017 to be near midpoint of its long-term model range of 3 to 6%

* Juniper Networks Inc - q2 gaap operating margin was 19.7%, an increase from 16.7% in q2 of 2016

* Juniper Networks Inc sees revenues for quarter ending september 30, 2017 of approximately $1,320 million, plus or minus $30 million

* Juniper Networks Inc expects non-gaap net income per share will be about $0.58, plus or minus $0.03, for quarter ending september 30, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

