BRIEF-Juniper Networks sees Q3 adj earnings $0.54/shr to $0.56/shr
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Juniper Networks sees Q3 adj earnings $0.54/shr to $0.56/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc

* Juniper Networks announces preliminary third quarter 2017 financial results and date of conference call and webcast

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.56

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion

* Juniper Networks - ‍ Q3 2017 revenue expected to be below co’s previous guidance primarily due to lower than expected revenue in co’s cloud vertical​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

