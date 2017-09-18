FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 9:05 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces strategic reprioritization

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Company will begin to focus its research and development organization on JNP-0201 for hormone replacement therapy​

* Juniper - ‍Actions are expected to result in cost savings that will position Juniper to achieve at least a cash flow neutral position for 2018​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍As a result of focused research and development strategy, company will implement an approximately 8% headcount reduction​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Company also expects to reduce its overall new product research and development spend in connection with its revised focus​

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bridget Martell, M.D., chief medical officer, will be stepping down from company effective today, September 18, 2017

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - Headcount reduction will result in estimated annual savings in personnel-related costs of about $1.9 million beginning in 2018

* Juniper - Estimates it will incur charges of about $0.6 million to $0.7 million for one-time severance and other employee related costs in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.