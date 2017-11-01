FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q3 adjusted loss per share ‍$0.73​
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 8:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q3 adjusted loss per share ‍$0.73​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $44.8 million versus $20.8 million​

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$1.12​

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share ‍$0.73​

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to be in lower half of 2017 cash burn guidance​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.80, revenue view $16.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

