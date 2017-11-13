BRIEF-Jupai reports Q3 revenue of RMB 440.8 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd -
* Jupai reports third quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 460 million to RMB 480 million
* Q3 revenue rose 37.5 percent to RMB 440.8 million
* Net revenues in Q3 of 2017 were RMB440.8 million (US$66.3 million), a 37.5% increase
* Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for Q3 of 2017 was RMB3.39 (US$0.51)
* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for Q3 of 2017 was RMB3.69 (US$0.55)