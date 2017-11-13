FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jupai reports Q3 revenue of RMB 440.8 mln
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 10:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jupai reports Q3 revenue of RMB 440.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Jupai Holdings Ltd -

* Jupai reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 460 million to RMB 480 million

* Q3 revenue rose 37.5 percent to RMB 440.8 million

* ‍Net revenues in Q3 of 2017 were RMB440.8 million (US$66.3 million), a 37.5% increase​

* ‍Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for Q3 of 2017 was RMB3.39 (US$0.51)​

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for Q3 of 2017 was RMB3.69 (US$0.55)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
