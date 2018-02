Feb 7 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* JUST ENERGY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 SALES C$912.2 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY BASE FFO $37.5 MILLION REPRESENTED AN INCREASE OF 79% VERSUS PRIOR COMPARABLE QUARTER