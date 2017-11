BRIEF-Just Energy reports qtrly ‍sales of $851.9 million

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc:

* Just Energy reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Just Energy Group Inc qtrly ‍sales of $851.9 million, 14pct lower than prior comparable quarter​

* Just Energy Group Inc qtrly ‍loss per diluted share available to shareholders $0.47​

* Just Energy Group Inc - ‍company is lowering fiscal 2018 guidance​

* Just Energy Group Inc - ‍believes that company will deliver fiscal 2018 base ebitda in range of $175 million to $190 million​