BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc

* Interim results for six months ended 30/6/2017

* Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016.

* Achieving a 106 pct increase in new business profit.

* IFRS statutory profit before tax for 6 months to June 2017 was 66 mln pounds

* Retirement income sales grew by 16 pct, and IFRS new business margins increased from 5.0 pct (pro forma) to 8.9 pct.

* CEO Rodney Cook says a 2017 full year margin above 8 pct seems increasingly likely, given over 260 mln pounds of defined benefit already transacted in Q3.

* Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 1.17p