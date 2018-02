Feb 7 (Reuters) - Just Group Plc:

* ‍HAS RAISED £230 MILLION OF TIER 3 CAPITAL VIA A 3.5% STERLING DENOMINATED BBB RATED 7 YEAR ISSUE​

* ‍BONDS WILL BE LISTED ON EURO MTF MARKET OF LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE​