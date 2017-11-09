FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Justice Dept staff recommended AT&T divest Turner or DirecTV - gov't official
November 9, 2017 / 4:52 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Justice Dept staff recommended AT&T divest Turner or DirecTV - gov't official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice department’s main concern over at&t acquisition of time warner is merged firm will raise costs of time warner content to rivals - source

* Justice department also concerned merger will inhibit ability of “innovative new technologies to deliver content to consumers” - source

* u.s. Justice department’s antitrust division staff recommended demanding at&t either divest turner broadcasting unit or directv as part of time warner merger -government official

* Justice department antitrust unit is keeping ‘door open’ to alternative divestiture proposals from at&t - government official

* Justice department is worried at&t could withhold content from rival distributors - government official Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Rigby)

