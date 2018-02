Feb 19 (Reuters) - JUTLANDER BANK A/S:

* REG-ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2017 FOR JUTLANDER BANK A/S

* FY NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 698.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 724.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​19.2 MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 95.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK 5 PER SHARE‍​