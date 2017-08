July 28 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* FINALIZES PERMANENT MOVE TO CAGLIARI CALCIO OF PLAYER FILIPPO ROMAGNA FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 7.6 MILLION

* FINALIZES SIGNING FROM CAGLIARI CALCIO OF PLAYER DARIO DEL FABRO FOR EUR 4.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)