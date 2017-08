July 20 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* AGREEMENT WITH AC MILAN S.P.A. FOR THE DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF PLAYER MATTIA DE SCIGLIO HAS BEEN FINALIZED

* CONSIDERATION FOR PLAYER MATTIA DE SCIGLIO IS € 12 MILLION

* PURCHASE VALUE FOR PLAYER MATTIA DE SCIGLIO MAY INCREASE OF MAXIMUM € 0.5 MILLION ON ACHIEVING GIVEN CONDITIONS Source text: reut.rs/2thQrzN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)