BRIEF-J.W. Mays revenues from operations was $5 mln for three months ended April 30

June 8 (Reuters) - J.W. Mays Inc:

* J.W. Mays - revenues from operations for three months ended April 30, 2017 amounted to $4.9 million compared to revenues of $4.6 million in comparable 2016 three-month period

* J.W. Mays Inc - revenues from operations for three months ended April 30, 2017 amounted to $5 million versus $4.7 million

* J.W. Mays Inc - net income from operations for three months ended April 30, 2017 was $606,234, or 30 cents per share

* J.W. Mays Inc - net income from operations for three months ended April 30, 2017 was $606,234, or $.30 per share - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sj0JCN) Further company coverage: