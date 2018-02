BRIEF-Jyske Bank Q4 Pre-Tax Profit at DKK 977 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - JYSKE BANK:

* PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2017

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL, MAKE A MOTION FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 5.85 PER SHARE​

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE TARGET OF GROWTH IN LOANS FOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY BY DKK 20BN WILL BE MET IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018‍​

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 977 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 911 MILLION)

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 1.54 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.40 BILLION)

* BASED ON EQUITY AT THE END OF 2017, OBJECTIVE CORRESPONDS TO POST-TAX PROFIT IN RANGE OF DKK 2.6BN-3.8BN‍​

* AT AGM GROUP SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL MAKE A MOTION FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 5.85 PER SHARE FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)