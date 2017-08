July 20 (Reuters) - K-star Sports Ltd:

* Unit Fujian Dixing entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ding Jindian

* Deal for total cash consideration of RMB 22.5 million

* Deal to dispose piece of vacant industrial land measuring 26,973 square metres situated at Jiangtou industrial zone

* Disposal will result in estimated loss of RMB1.6 million to group based on audited NBV of land as at 31 Dec 2016