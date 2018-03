Feb 28 (Reuters) - K2 LT AB:

* SAYS UNAUDITED REVENUE IN 2017 REACHED EUR 1.33 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2.9% FROM THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016‍​

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA EUR 489,000 DOWN 28.9% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016 WHEN EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 688,000‍​

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT WAS €302 THOUSAND, 39.8% LOWER THAN €502 THOUSAND GENERATED IN 2016 Source text :bit.ly/2oB8HmB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)