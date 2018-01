BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Reports Preliminary Q4 And FY17 Results

Jan 8 (Reuters) - K2M Group Holdings Inc:

* - ‍TOTAL Q4 REVENUE OF $67.3 MILLION TO $67.9 MILLION, UP ABOUT 9% TO 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, OR 8% TO 9% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $65.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* K2M GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* - CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2017 NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE WITHIN RANGE OF ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* K2M GROUP HOLDINGS - ‍EXPECT REVENUE TO INCREASE 9 PERCENT-10 PERCENT IN 2018 WITH IMPROVED PROFITABILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: