Feb 26 (Reuters) - K92 Mining Inc:

* K92 REPORTS NO IMPACT AT SITE FROM RECENT PNG EARTHQUAKE

* K92 MINING - ‍MINING, PROCESSING AND EXPLORATION OPERATIONS CONTINUE AS PER NORMAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS AT K92‘S KAINANTU GOLD MINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: