BRIEF-Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee And Farm Worker says acquisition of retail fuel operations and properties

Nov 10 (Reuters) - KAAP AGRI BEDRYF EMPLOYEE AND FARM WORKER BEE TRUST:

* ‍ON 9 NOV 2017, SUBSIDIARIES OF CO ENTERED INTO TRANSACTION WITH C-MAX INVESTMENTS 71 PROPRIETARY TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN OF ASSETS, COMPRISING THREE RETAIL FUEL OPERATIONS

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT ACQUISITION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ON OR BEFORE 28 FEB2018, WITH DEEMED EFFECTIVE DATE, AS BETWEEN PARTIES, OF 1 DEC 2017​

* ‍VALUE OF NET ASSETS THAT ARE BEING ACQUIRED BY TFC COMPANIES UNDER ACQUISITION WILL AMOUNT TO 132.01 MILLION RAND