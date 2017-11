Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kaap Agri Ltd:

* IN FY INCREASED VALUE OF BUSINESS TRANSACTED BY 12.7% TO APPROXIMATELY R8.6 BILLION, UP FROM R7.6 BILLION IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN R244.0M AND R248.2M​