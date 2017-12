Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kabuni Ltd:

* ‍PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON TRANSACTION WITH PRINT FUTURE INC​

* ‍PTF HAS FAILED TO PAY $3.7 MILLION ADDITIONAL CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE WHEN DUE​

* CO PROVIDED PTF WITH FORMAL NOTICE THAT EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS OCCURRED; CO TO CONSIDER AVAILABLE RIGHTS & RECOURSES TO RECOVER AMOUNTS DUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: