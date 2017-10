BRIEF-Kadant Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.49

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kadant Inc:

* Kadant reports 2017 third quarter results

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.17

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $143 million to $146 million

* Q3 revenue $153 million versus i/b/e/s view $141.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 to $1.06

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.37 to $4.41 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.56 to $3.60

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $509 million to $512 million

* Kadant Inc - ‍raises revenue and eps guidance for 2017​

* Kadant Inc qtrly ‍bookings increased 43% to $135 million​