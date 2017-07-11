FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Kadmon announces interim phase 2 data of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kadmon announces interim phase 2 data of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon announces interim Phase 2 data of KD025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - ‍overall response rate of 71%, with a favorable safety profile in its ongoing phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KD025​

* Kadmon holdings - ‍to date,no drug-related serious adverse events been recorded,no drug-related elevations in liver function tests been observed in study​

* Kadmon - ‍majority of patients in first cohort been able to reduce steroid doses,indicating kd025 potentially offers well-tolerated treatment option for cgvhd patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.