Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $150 MILLION - SEC FILING

* KADMON HOLDINGS - IN ADDITION, SELLING STOCKHOLDERS NAMED IN PROSPECTUS MAY, FROM TIME TO TIME, OFFER & SELL UP TO 18.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2DxaCyv) Further company coverage: