Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* KADMON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF KD025 IN IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - ‍KD025 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND DEMONSTRATED CLINICAL BENEFIT​

* KADMON HOLDINGS INC - ‍KD025 HAD NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN PHASE 2 STUDY​