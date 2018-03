March 6 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* KADMON REPORTS UPCOMING MILESTONES AND FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍​LOSS PER SHARE $0.24