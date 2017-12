Dec 26(Reuters) - Kaile Science and Technology Co Ltd Hubei

* Says co’s Changsha-based unit signs agreement to sell all 51 percent stake in a Xiangtan-based network technology firm to an individual (buyer), for 15.3 million yuan

* Says the buyer will also pay 4.5 million yuan to unit as performance compensation of Xiangtan-based firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J7R7KK

