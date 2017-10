Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd Hubei

* Says H1 net profit up 351.7 percent y/y at 346.3 million yuan ($51.66 million)

* Says it plans to set up information security investment fund worth up to 10 billion yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vexVvC; bit.ly/2hGa9Em

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)