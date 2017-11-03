FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes
November 3, 2017 / 1:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd

* Eentered into subscription agreements for US$30 million 7.25% senior notes due 2020 and US$100 million 7.875% senior notes due 2021

* Entered into subscription agreements for US$215 million 8.50% senior notes due 2022 and US$274 million 9.375% senior notes due 2024​

* Proceeds from issue of 2020 notes, 2022 notes, and 2024 notes about US$534.0 million​

* Proceeds from issue of 2021 notes about US$102.5​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
