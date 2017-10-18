BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum reports Q3 earnings $1.16/shr

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp
* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 excluding items
* Q3 sales $333 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Kaiser Aluminum Corp qtrly value added revenue $187 million down 5% despite higher shipments
* Kaiser Aluminum Corp - 2017 outlook for automotive extrusions and general engineering applications remains unchanged
* Kaiser Aluminum Corp- qtrly shipments 150 million lbs versus 148 million lbs last year
* Kaiser Aluminum Corp - expect 2017 aerospace shipments will be less than prior year due to slower-than-anticipated trentwood ramp-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: