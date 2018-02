BRIEF-Kajaria Ceramics Dec-Qtr Consol Profit From Cont Ops Falls

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kajaria Ceramics Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF CHETAN KAJARIA, RISHI KAJARIA AS JOINT MANAGING DIRECTORS

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 543.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 551.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 6.61 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.77 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* KAJARIA CERAMICS LTD - APPROVED EXPANSION OF CAPACITY OF MANUFACTURING POLISHED VITRIFIED TILES AT FACILITY AT MALUTANA BY 5.60 MSM PER ANNUM