BRIEF-Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces NDA For Inveltystm Accepted By U.S. FDA

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR INVELTYSTM (KPI-121 1%) HAS BEEN ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BRAND NAME FOR KPI-121 1%, INVELTYS, HAS BEEN CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY FDA

* KALA PHARMA-FDA INDICATES APPLICATION FOR INVELTYSTM SUFFICIENTLY COMPLETE TO PERMIT SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW,SET PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 24,2018