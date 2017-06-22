BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics says Robert Farrell will assume role of interim CEO

June 22 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc:

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer

* Kalytera Therapeutics - anticipates it will begin patient enrollment in a phase 2 clinical study evaluating cbd for prevention of gvhd in h2 of 2017

* Kalytera Therapeutics - Andrew L. Salzman, m.d., who previously served as CEO will be leaving company, effective june 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: