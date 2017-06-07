FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Kamada provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV treatment
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 7, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kamada provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV treatment

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd

* Provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of graft-versus-host disease

* Kamada, Shire agreed INDA approved by U.S. FDA for phase 2/3 study evaluating alpha-1 antitrypsin for treatment of GVHD will be transferred to Kamada

* Kamada will take full ownership and responsibility for clinical development of g1-aat iv in this indication

* Kamada Ltd says Shire decided to transfer INDA to Kamada due to pipeline prioritization and slow recruitment rate in its current u.s. Study

* Kamada will assume control of, and onward funding for full G1-AAT iv program

* Kamada Ltd says intends to conduct an integrated clinical development program across both territories - u.s. And eu

* Kamada Ltd says as result of this decision, current part 1 of phase 2/3 study conducted in u.s. Is being halted by shire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.