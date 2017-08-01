FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada reports financial results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Q2 revenue rose 71 percent to $33 million

* Qtrly total revenues were $32.5 million, a 71% increase from $19.1 million reported in q2 of 2016

* Kamada Ltd sees FY proprietary products revenues between $76 and $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 and $24 million

* Kamada Ltd - as of June 30, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $26.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.