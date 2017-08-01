FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Kamada Q2 earnings per share $0.13

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada reports financial results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Q2 revenue rose 71 percent to $33 million

* Qtrly total revenues were $32.5 million, a 71% increase from $19.1 million reported in q2 of 2016

* Kamada Ltd sees FY proprietary products revenues between $76 and $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 and $24 million

* Kamada Ltd - as of June 30, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $26.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.