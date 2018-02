Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp:

* KAMAN ANNOUNCES $324 MILLION JOINT PROGRAMMABLE FUZE ORDER

* KAMAN CORP - DELIVERY OF FUZES IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN IN 2019 AND CONTINUE THROUGH 2022

* KAMAN - ITS AEROSPACE SEGMENT BEEN AWARDED DIRECT COMMERCIAL SALE (DCS) ORDER FOR PROCUREMENT OF JOINT PROGRAMMABLE FUZES