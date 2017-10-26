FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kaman reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Kaman reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp

* Kaman reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kaman Corp qtrly ‍net sales $447 million versus $453.5 million ​

* Kaman Corp - ‍now expect our sales outlook at distribution for full year 2017 of $1,080 million to $1,100 million​

* Kaman Corp - ‍“we are modestly lowering our expectations for high end of our full year sales range for aerospace​”

* Kaman Corp - ‍lowering expectation for 2017 capital expenditures to $30.0 million​

* Kaman Corp sees ‍sales of $730.0 million to $745.0 million for 2017 in aerospace​

* Q3 revenue view $463.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.