Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kambi Group Plc:

* BENEFITTED IN Q4 FROM HIGH NUMBER OF FAVOURABLE SPORTING RESULTS THAT GAVE A TRADING MARGIN OF 9.7 PERCENT

* REVENUE FOR Q4 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 18.8 - EUR 19.2 MILLION