June 15 (Reuters) - KAMUX OYJ:

* KAMUX CONTINUES TO EXPAND: 40TH CAR SHOWROOM IN FINLAND TO BE OPENED IN AUGUST IN ESPOO

* IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS IN HELSINKI METROPOLITAN AREA BY OPENING A NEW CAR SHOWROOM IN OLARINLUOMA, ESPOO IN AUGUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)