Nov 21 (Reuters) - KANCERA AB:

* ANNOUNCES THAT TWO MILLIONS OF COMPANY‘S SHARES HAVE BEEN NEWLY ISSUED TO ACTURUM REAL ESTATE AB​

* ‍PARTIAL PAYMENTS ARE DUE AS PROJECT DEVELOPS TO CERTAIN MILESTONES UP TO START OF SECOND CLINICAL STUDY.​

* ‍PAYMENT FOR PROJECT TAKES PLACE THROUGH THREE-STAGE OFFSET ISSUE WITH A TOTAL UP TO 6 MILLION SHARES IN KANCERA