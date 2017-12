Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* KANDI VEHICLES TO ACQUIRE JINHUA AN KAO POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC - KANDI VEHICLES TO ACQUIRE ALL EQUITY INTERESTS OF JINHUA AN KAO FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT RMB 25.93 MILLION IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: