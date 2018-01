Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd:

* EXPANDING PAINT MANUFACTURING UNIT IN PUNJAB

* CAPACITY OF PROPOSED MANUFACTURING UNIT AT GOINDWAL SAHIB NEAR AMRITSAR REVISED TO 52800 KL PER YEAR FROM 36000 KL

* SAYS BUDGETED COST OF PROJECT INCREASED TO 2.17 BILLION RUPEES