BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution

March 8 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

* KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN - FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE'S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES