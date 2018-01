Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KAO CORP‘S OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER APPARENTLY CAME TO AROUND 204 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* KAO CORP’S OVERALL SALES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC LIKELY CLIMBED 1% TO AROUND 1.48 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2BAXA1K) Further company coverage: