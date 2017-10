BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom awarded concession contract in Zambia​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

* ‍AWARDED A NATION-WIDE CONCESSION CONTRACT TO IMPROVE ROAD SAFETY AND TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ZAMBIA​

* ‍SCOPE OF SERVICE WILL BE REALIZED STEP BY STEP DURING A RAMP-UP PHASE AS A PART OF A 17-YEAR CONTRACT​

* KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM - ‍FOR THIS PROJECT, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM HAS ENTERED INTO A 50:50 JOINT VENTURE WITH LAMISE TRADING LIMITED, A ZAMBIAN COMPANY​

* ‍EXPECTED REVENUES IN FIRST THREE YEARS OF OPERATION ARE PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 90 MILLION TO EUR 110 MILLION​